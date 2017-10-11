The Melham Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale is happening right now at the Municipal Building. Today the sale will be going on until 8 p.m. From 4-8 p.m. everything will be half price except for coats, jewelry and items located in the northwest corner of the Municipal Building. Tomorrow shoppers can fill an entire bag for $3 until the sale is over at 1 p.m. Jan Doggett, President of the Auxiliary, stated that this is the most items she has seen donated to the sale in the five years she has been helping with it. Money raised will go towards scholarships and other projects at the hospital.