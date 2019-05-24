Memorial Day Services for local communities

Memorial Day gives us an opportunity to publicly honor veterans who have died in service. To make sure our cemeteries are proudly displaying the American flag at the graves of veterans, volunteers spend time carrying flags, setting out flags, organizing and finding the graves, making sure very veteran is honored.

Here are times of some of the local services on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Broken Bow: 10 a.m., Broken Bow Township Cemetery, reception to follow at Veterans Memorial Building.

Ansley: 9 a.m. rolls and coffee, Community Bldg; 10 a.m. services at Westerville Cemetery; 11 a.m. services at Ansley Cemetery; free-will donation lunch to follow.

Arnold: 9:45 a.m. Honor Guard; 10 a.m. services at Arnold Cemetery.

Callaway: 11 a.m., Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mason City: 2 p.m., Mason City Cemetery.

Oconto: No services.

The Custer County Courthouse and offices will be closed Monday, May 27.