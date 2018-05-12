Mental health support system, community team in the works for Broken Bow

Shane Fiorelli, a police office with the City of Broken Bow and a certified crisis counselor, spoke to members of the Broken Bow Rotary about RAP on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

RAP means Recovery Action Program.

Fiorelli attended training in Omaha on developing RAP for people who have mental health crisis. He and over a dozen other community members have met to start the development of a community mental health team to build support systems and action plans for those in crises.

