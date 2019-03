Friends,

Even in the face of tragic flooding, loss, and destruction, we have seen the best of Nebraska. First responders working around the clock to save lives. Neighbors helping neighbors. Nebraskans across our state reaching out to donate their resources and time to recovery efforts. The care, concern, bravery, and generosity you've displayed over the last week shows the strength of Nebraska: our people.

To all those impacted by flooding, I want to assure you that the State of Nebraska has your back. Working alongside local leaders in the 79 counties that have declared states of emergency, my administration is fully committed to helping Nebraska communities get back on their feet. We believe this to be the most widespread natural disaster in our state's history, and the road back won't be easy. However, new resources are coming available every day, and we won't stop until the job is done.

Throughout the last week, we've coordinated closely with federal officials, and I appreciate President Donald Trump's support in our state's time of need. In my conversations with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who joined me to survey flood damage on Tuesday, they have been clear about their commitment to Nebraska's recovery. I also appreciate the support of Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith. They have been, and will continue to be, tremendous resources to our recovery efforts.

Below, we've included a list of phone numbers you can contact to receive assistance, connect with resources, volunteer, or donate to recovery efforts. If you haven't yet, I would encourage you to get involved and support neighbors in need, local first responders, and the American Red Cross. Finally, please keep impacted Nebraskans and our first responders in your prayers.

God has greatly blessed, and will continue to bless, the great State of Nebraska. Working together, we'll rebuild, recover, and ensure Nebraska remains the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family.

Sincerely,

Pete Ricketts

Governor of Nebraska

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Hotline: 402-817-1551

Crisis Cleanup Hotline: 833-556-2476

Farmers in need of hay, feed stuffs, fencing materials, volunteer help, equipment, etc. should call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture: 1-800-831-0550

Salvation Army Volunteer Hotline: 402-898-6050

General Assistance Line: 211

Find more information about how you can contribute or give blood by visiting https://www.redcross.org/local/nebraska.html​