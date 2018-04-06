MNAC Music Contest at A-M High School

Anselmo-Merna High School hosted the Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Music Contest March 27. More than 300 junior high and high school students attended the instrumental and vocal event representing schools from Arnold, Arthur, Brady, Callaway, Cody-Kilgore, Hyannis, McPherson County-Tryon, Mullen, Sandhills, Loup County-Sargent, Stapleton, Thedford, and Anselmo-Merna.

Anselmo-Merna vocal music students earned the most points in the vocal portion of the contest, earning the title of Overall Vocal Music Champions for the 2018 competition.

Brady earned the Outstanding Large Instrumental Ensemble and title of Overall Instrumental Champions, with Hyannis earning the most combined points of the day to become Overall Champions.