Monday activities for NEclipse in Broken Bow Aug. 21, 2017

Events at the Big Red Barn east of Broken Bow, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

8 a.m. ground open

Events and viewing are free.

Nominal fee for parking at Plains Equipment and Custer County Fairgrounds. Shuttle service from parking to Barn.

No public parking at Barn.

Bring your own chairs. Some limited seating available.

9 a.m. Music by "Shiranne"

10 a.m.-noon

Free bacon wrapped pork K-bobs courtesy of Thomas Livestock Company and the Nebraska Pork Producers

9 a.m.-2 pm.

Snacks, food, drinks, craft items for sale

No public parking available at the Barn. Park at Plains Equipment or Custer County Fairgrounds. Shuttle service available, Nominal fee for parking.

10 a.m. Cowboy Poet R.P. Smith

10:20 a.m. "The Math of It All," safety briefing on eclipse by Stephanie McCaslin, PhD

11:30-1:30 p.m. Eclipse viewing. Begins at 11:32 a.m., totality is at 12:55 p.m.

1:30 p.m.NE150 Drive winner announced

1:30 pm. Music by "Shiranne"

2:00 p.m. "The Math of It All," followup presentation by Stephanie McCaslin, PhD