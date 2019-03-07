More than half foot of snow in Broken Bow

What was forecast to be a few inches of snow turned into at least 6 to 8 inches of snow for the Broken Bow area overnight. Crews are working to clear sidewalks, streets and roads.

More snow has fallen in the Broken Bow area than in the southern part of the county. Areas around Pressey State WMA saw perhaps four inches of snow. However, visibility is less in that part of the county due to fog and mist.

According to the National Weather Service, a mix of precipitation including, freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet or snow is possible Friday night before a gradual changeover to snow on Saturday. At this time, the greatest potential for accumulating snow is north of Interstate 80 with the heaviest amounts possible over north central Nebraska. The threat for freezing precipitation encompasses all of western and north central Nebraska with the exception of the northeastern Nebraska Panhandle and northwestern Sandhills. Northwest winds on Saturday will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible. This may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Persons planning travel Friday night into Saturday, should closely monitor the latest forecasts and statements relating to this approaching weather system.