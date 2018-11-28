More snow may be on the way
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
NORTH PLATTE, NEB
The National Weather Service reports that a storm system will move through the Great Plains later Friday (11/30/2018) into the weekend. Precipitation chances increase Friday, in the form of rain switching to snow Friday evening. Accumulating snow is likely Friday night through Saturday night for most of the area. In addition, heavy snow could develop across portions of northern Nebraska Saturday. There is still uncertainty regarding this system. Stay alert for for further statements regarding this potential winter storm.
