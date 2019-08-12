Morrill County crash claims five lives

A crash in Morrill County has claimed the lives of two adults and three children. The crash occurred Sunday evening. Aug. 11, 2019, north of Bridgeport on Highway 385.

At approximately, 6 p.m. MT, the Nebraska State Patrol received a report of a crash involving an SUV and a semi. The area was experiencing heavy rain at the time of the crash.

Near the junction of Highway 385 and L62A, a northbound 2015 Ford Expedition lost control, hydroplaned, and spun into the southbound lane of Highway 385. The vehicle was then struck in the rear by a southbound truck tractor-semi trailer.

All five occupants of the Expedition were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was Amy Rednest, 30, of Alliance; with passengers Vanessa Gomez, 31, of Westminster, Colo. Nevaeh Montoya, 14, of Westminster, Colo.; Emma Reza, 13, of Alliance, and Falicia Reza, 9, of Alliance. All were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, Brian Schmer, 61, of Hudson, Colo. was transported to the hospital in Bridgeport with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol, Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, and Bridgeport Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.