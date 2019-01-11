Motion for new trial for Christensen v. Sherbeck denied by district judge
Friday, January 11, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes has denied the plaintiffs' motion for a new trial in (CI 13 28) Christensen v. Sherbeck and (CI 14-25) Christensen v. Broken Bow Public Schools. The denial was filed Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 in Custer County District Court.
The order denying the motion reads: "Now on this 10th day of January, 2019, the Court denies the Plaintiffs' Motion for a New Trial in Custer County District Court Case Number CI13-28 and the Plaintiffs' Motion for a New Trail in Custer County District Court Case Number CI14-25."
Category: