Motion for new trial for Christensen v. Sherbeck denied by district judge

Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes has denied the plaintiffs' motion for a new trial in (CI 13 28) Christensen v. Sherbeck and (CI 14-25) Christensen v. Broken Bow Public Schools. The denial was filed Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 in Custer County District Court.

The order denying the motion reads: "Now on this 10th day of January, 2019, the Court denies the Plaintiffs' Motion for a New Trial in Custer County District Court Case Number CI13-28 and the Plaintiffs' Motion for a New Trail in Custer County District Court Case Number CI14-25."