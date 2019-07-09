Mr. Basketball 27th Annual Kearney Senior All-Star Game
The Mr. Basketball 27th Annual Kearney Senior All-Star Game will be July 14 at the UNK Health & Sports Center. The girls game begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m. There are three local athletes competing in the boys all-star game. They are Kalen Dockweiler of South Loup and Josh Harvey of Broken Bow for the Black Team and Christopher Paitz of Ansley/Litchfield for the Red Team.
The boys roster is as follows:
Black Team (Coach Drake Beranek, Kearney High)
Kalen Dockweiler, South Loup
Tyler Callahan, Bertrand
Yordi Gutierrez, Arapahoe
Carson Schroeder, Arapahoe
Nolan Sughroue, Hastings AC
Carson Schwarz, Kearney High
Jaden Engen, Kearney High
Elijah Lovin, Minden
Josh Harvey, Broken Bow
Red Team (Coach Dave Oman, Centura)
Dalton Schmitt, Kearney Catholic
Tanner Herman, Wood River
Christopher Paitz, Ansley/Litchfield
Izaiah Gomez, Gibbon
Dillon Geiser, Cozad
Ajack Waikur, Lexington
Braden Kizer, Overton
Ben Oman, Centura
Hayden Grint, Ord
Category: