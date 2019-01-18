Much of Nebraska in Winter Weather Advisory Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. Friday (1/18/19) to midnight CST Friday for the counties of Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Including the cities of Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, and Atkinson.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches is expected, locally up to 5 inches. Light freezing drizzle is possible before the onset of snow with a light glaze expected from 3 a.m. Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.