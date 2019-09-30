Mud Creek receives Army Corp of Engineers funding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced that it will use $1 billion provided in its Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies account to repair damage resulting from natural disasters in eight states, including levees and other flood control infrastructure in Nebraska impacted by flooding. This account originally had zero dollars in funding, but due to negotiation efforts by U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), the account had $1 billion by the time the disaster relief bill passed Congress and was signed into law by President Trump this summer.

“This year’s extreme flooding in Nebraska underscored the importance of our levee systems. Some of our state’s levees were badly damaged during the flooding and are in serious need of repairs. This funding comes from the disaster relief bill, after we fought to make these additional resources available to Nebraska in that bill,” Senator Fischer said.

More information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

USACE was provided a total of $3.258 billion in five appropriations accounts, including $2.483 billion for short-term repairs to projects and activities. Of that, USACE will use the $1 billion in its Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies account to repair damage from natural disasters to 103 locally owned flood risk management projects in eight states, including Nebraska.

To view/download a list of Nebraska levees that will receive funding, go to https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll5/id... or see second image attached to story.