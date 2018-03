Mullen 59, Riverside 66 at Boys State Basketball

Mullen has lost to Riverside 59-66 in Class D2 play at Boys State Basketball in Friday night play.

Mullen will play Giltner for third at 3 p.m. Saturday March 10 at Lincoln East High School.

Riverside will meet Falls City Sacred Heart for the Class D2 Championship game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Broken Bow plays Lincoln Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday for Class C1 third place.

Wahoo and Winnebago face off for the C1 Championship at 9 a.m. Saturday.