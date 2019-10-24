Mullen Has Boy and Girl Cross Country Athlete Place First at D-5 Districts

At the D-5 District Cross Country meet Oct. 17 Trevor Kuncl of Mullen came in 1st with a time of 17:57. Molly Paxton of Mullen came in 1st for the girls with a time of 20:59. Hayden Jennings of Mullen also qualified for Class D State Cross Country by placing 8th at districts with a time of 18:49. State Cross Country is Oct. 25 at the Kearney Country Club.