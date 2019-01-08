Mullen Results from the Garden County Wrestling Invite

Results for Mullen @ Garden County Tournament (01/05/2019)

106: Tristin Grooms (Mullen) - 4th

Champ. Round 1 - Tristin Grooms (Mullen) over Colby Hoskovec (Wauneta-Palisade) (Fall 2:00)

Quarterfinals - Kaden Brothwell (Southeast) over Tristin Grooms (Mullen) (Fall 3:15)

Cons. Round 2 - Tristin Grooms (Mullen) over Asher Wright (Sedgwick County/Fleming) (Fall 1:07)

Cons. Round 3 - Tristin Grooms (Mullen) over Joel Costello (Laramie) (Fall 1:38)

Cons. Semis - Tristin Grooms (Mullen) over Dutch Yates (Garden County) (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match - Kaden Brothwell (Southeast) over Tristin Grooms (Mullen) (RULE)

113: Teven Marshall (Mullen) - 1st

Champ. Round 1 - Teven Marshall (Mullen) over Alyssa Shaw (Mitchell) (Fall 1:08)

Quarterfinals - Teven Marshall (Mullen) over Joel Niles (North Platte) (Fall 2:00)

Semifinals - Teven Marshall (Mullen) over Jon Peterka (Sutherland) (MD 13-0)

1st Place Match - Teven Marshall (Mullen) over Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) (Dec 4-1)

120: Kyle Durfee (Mullen) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) received a bye

Quarterfinals - Tyler Nagel (Morrill) over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 2 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) (TB-1 1-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Colton Pouk (Perkins County) (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Semis - Jacob Dalbey (Bayard) over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) (Fall 2:29)

132: Brady Gracey (Mullen) - 3rd

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Gracey (Mullen) over Wyatt Muths (Wauneta-Palisade) (TF 18-1 2:15)

Quarterfinals - Brady Gracey (Mullen) over Oscar Flores (Bayard) (Fall 1:55)

Semifinals - Dennis Vogl (Crawford) over Brady Gracey (Mullen) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semis - Brady Gracey (Mullen) over Greg Logsdon (Southeast) (Fall 1:28)

3rd Place Match - Brady Gracey (Mullen) over Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) (Dec 5-2)

138: Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) - 4th

Round 1 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) over Mike Sanderson (Sioux County) (Fall 0:30)

Round 2 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) over Luke Honstein (Hemingford) (Fall 2:04)

Round 3 - Kadin Perez (Mitchell) over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) (Fall 4:31)

Round 4 - Santana Morin (North Platte) over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) (Fall 0:22)

Round 5 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) over Kolton Kriha (Bayard) (MD 17-7)

145: Cephas Monette (Mullen) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Snyder (North Platte) over Cephas Monette (Mullen) (Dec 14-8)

Cons. Round 1 - Cephas Monette (Mullen) over Quentin Miller (Mitchell) (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Gavin White (Sutherland) over Cephas Monette (Mullen) (Fall 0:47)

145: Zachary Sweet (Mullen) - 3rd

Champ. Round 1 - Zachary Sweet (Mullen) over Breckyn Brown (North Platte) (Fall 1:13)

Quarterfinals - Zachary Sweet (Mullen) over Gavin White (Sutherland) (Fall 1:29)

Semifinals - Colton Holthus (Garden County) over Zachary Sweet (Mullen) (Fall 3:03)

Cons. Semis - Zachary Sweet (Mullen) over Kolby Welling (Crawford) (Fall 0:31)

3rd Place Match - Zachary Sweet (Mullen) over Gavin White (Sutherland) (Dec 8-4)

152: Sean Simonson (Mullen) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) received a bye

Quarterfinals - William White (Sutherland) over Sean Simonson (Mullen) (TF 17-1 1:45)

Cons. Round 2 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 - Wesley Throckmorton (Dundy County-Stratton) over Sean Simonson (Mullen) (Fall 1:46)

160: Josh Cox (Mullen) - 2nd

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Cox (Mullen) received a bye

Quarterfinals - Josh Cox (Mullen) over Manuel Donjuan (North Platte) (Fall 0:27)

Semifinals - Josh Cox (Mullen) over Ethan Culek-Schaeffer (Kimball) (Fall 1:01)

1st Place Match - Austin Garcia (Morrill) over Josh Cox (Mullen) (Fall 4:48)

170: Riley Kessler (Mullen) - 1st

Round 2 - Riley Kessler (Mullen) over Faith Lemon (Wauneta-Palisade) (Fall 1:46)

Round 3 - Riley Kessler (Mullen) over Kyler Bullock (Perkins County) (Fall 0:31)

Round 4 - Riley Kessler (Mullen) over Dallas Miller (Garden County) (Fall 0:03)

Round 5 - Riley Kessler (Mullen) over Bryce Seier (Morrill) (SV-1 4-2)

220: Clayton Hassett (Mullen) - 2nd

Champ. Round 1 - Clayton Hassett (Mullen) over Nathan Coley (Mitchell) (Fall 2:33)

Quarterfinals - Clayton Hassett (Mullen) over Andrew Davis (Sedgwick County/Fleming) (Fall 3:11)

Semifinals - Clayton Hassett (Mullen) over Brandon Knoles (Perkins County) (Dec 7-4)

1st Place Match - Cade Payne (Hemingford) over Clayton Hassett (Mullen) (Dec 8-4)

285: Samuel Delatour (Mullen) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Chris Sciortino (Garden County) over Samuel Delatour (Mullen) (Fall 0:24)

Cons. Round 1 - Samuel Delatour (Mullen) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 - Graeson Stillwagoner (Dundy County-Stratton) over Samuel Delatour (Mullen) (Fall 0:28)

Ryan Jensen (Mullen) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Kendal Neal (Mullen) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Kendal Neal (Mullen) received a bye

Quarterfinals - Kendal Neal (Mullen) over Deitrik Brueggeman (Perkins County) (Fall 3:15)

Semifinals - Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) over Kendal Neal (Mullen) (Fall 4:33)

Cons. Semis - Kendal Neal (Mullen) over Cody Chambers (Mitchell) (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match - Kendal Neal (Mullen) over Cody Holmes (Wauneta-Palisade) (Fall 1:30)