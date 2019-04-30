Mullen & SEM Compete at Bertrand Invite April 22

The Mullen and SEM boys and girls track teams competed in the Bertrand Track Invite April 22. It was originally scheduled for April 12 but was moved due to the weather. There were six schools represented in all.

In boys, Bertrand won their invite with 188 team points followed by Mullen in second place with 115 points. SEM finished sixth on the day with 29 points.

Following are the individual results of the Mullen and SEM athletes at Bertrand.

100m: 3rd-Lane Edis, Mullen-11.60.

200m: 2nd-Lane Edis, Mullen-23.60.

400m: 3rd-Justin Wiens, Mullen-55.30.

800m: 3rd-Hayden Jennings, Mullen-2:26.80.

1600m: 2nd-Trevor Kuncl, Mullen-5:21.30; 3rd-Hayden Jennings, Mullen-5:30.80; 6th-Gage Schledwitz, SEM-5:45.70.

3200m: 1st-Trevor Kuncl, Mullen-11:04.40; 5th-Tennyson Williams, SEM-12:45.10.

110m Hurdles: 5th-Jaden Emerson, Mullen-48.50.

400m Relay: 3rd-Mullen-48.20; 5th-SEM-54.80.

1600m Relay: 2nd-Mullen-3:53.50.

3200m Relay: 1st-Mullen-9:22.20; 4th-SEM-10:40.10.

Long Jump: 1st-Lane Edis, Mullen-22’2 1/2”.

Triple Jump: 1st-Lane Edis, Mullen-41’7 1/2”; 2nd-Jaden Emerson, Mullen-38’11”.

Shot Put: 1st-Carson Rohde, SEM-44’ 1/2”; 3rd-Bryce McIntosh, Mullen-38’7”.

Discus: 1st-Carson Rohde, SEM-130’9”.

In girls, Southern Valley placed first with 137 team points. Mullen finished third with 94 points and SEM finished fifth with 52 points.

Following are the individual results of the Mullen and SEM athletes.

100m: 5th-Jadyn Chasek, Mullen-14.00.

200m: 2nd-Jadyn Chasek, Mullen-29.00.

400m: 4th-Madison Jones, Mullen-1:10.20.

800m: 3rd-Molly Paxton, Mullen-2:45.80.

1600m: 2nd-Brooke McCully, Mullen-5:51.90; 2nd-Jenaya Pierce, SEM-6:18.90; 4th-Callie Coble, Mullen-6:29.80; 5th-Josey French, Mullen-6:33.70.

3200m: 1st-Molly Paxton, Mullen-12:57.20; 2nd-Jenaya Pierce, SEM-13:31.90.

100m Hurdles: 1st-Faith Whitesel, SEM-18.00; 2nd-Kristina Miller, Mullen-18.00.

300m Hurdles: 3rd-Faith Whitesel, SEM-53.20; 5th-Kristina Miller, Mullen-53.30.

400m Relay: 3rd-Mullen-58.30; 5th-SEM-1:04.10.

3200m Relay: 1st-Mullen-11:36.70.

High Jump: 6th-Sydney Heusmann, SEM-4’0”.

Long Jump: 4th-Abbie Rohde, SEM-13’11”; 6th-Lindsey Dittmar, SEM-13’4 1/2”.

Triple Jump: 3rd-Lindsey Dittmar, SEM-29’11”; 4th-Lindey Coble, Mullen-28’11”.

Shot Put: 2nd-Courtney Rice, Mullen-33’5”; 5th-Madison Jones, Mullen-30’5”; 6th-Madison Bosak, SEM-29’6 1/4”.

Discus: 1st-Madison Jones, Mullen-93’0”; 4th-Aubree Claflin, SEM-86’5”; 5th-Audrey Reiter, SEM-86’4”; Madison Bosak, SEM-85’3”.