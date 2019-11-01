Mullen Upsets Sandhills/Thedford in First Round of Football Playoffs

In the first round of the Class D2 football playoffs Thursday night #14 seed Mullen with a record of 3-5 traveled to Thedford Thursday night to play #3 seed Sandhills/Thedford with a record of 8-0. Mullen upset Sandhills/Thedford 18-12 when they scored on a fake field goal from the 8 yard line with 8 seconds left in the game. Mullen moves on to play Twin Loup next Wedenesday where the Wolves will host. #11 seed Twin Loup with a record of 4-4 upset #6 seed Axtell with a record of 6-2, 34-0. #15 seed Anselmo-Merna with a record of 3-5 hosted #2 seed Kenesaw with a record of 7-1. The Coyotes season came to an end as they lost to Kenesaw 52-14. In Class D1 #3 seed Arcadia/Loup City with a record of 7-1 hosted #14 seed Alma with a record of 5-3 at Loup City. The Rebels beat Alma 68-32. They advance to round 2 next Wednesday to play #6 seed Sutherland with a record of 8-0. The Rebels will host. In Class D6 #16 seed SEM with a record of 3-5 travels to #1 seed Cody-Kilgore with a record of 8-0 Friday night. For the stories and coaches comments and more photos see the Custer County Chief November 7 Sports edition.