Multiple vehicle crash on I-180 sends several to hospital

Fifteen people were transported to area hospitals following a crash that involved approximately 20 vehicles on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon.

The crash impacted both eastbound and westbound lanes and caused the closure of I-80 between Aurora and Henderson for more than two hours.

Eight people were transported to the hospital in Aurora, six were taken to the hospital in York, and one person was transported by helicopter to Bryan Health West Hospital in Lincoln.

The crash happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, April 29, as high winds kicked up dust from nearby fields and caused zero-visibility conditions.

I-80 was reopened to both directions of traffic just before 8 p.m. Deputies from the Hall, Hamilton, and York County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as multiple rescue crews assisted in the response and traffic control.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.