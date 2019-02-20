Multiple weather systems to impact area

Two weather systems will bring potential for wintry precipitation to central Nebraska beginning Thursday afternoon and into Saturday.

The timing of the first system will be Thursday afternoon (02/21/19) through Friday afternoon.

The second will be late Friday (02/22/19) into Saturday afternoon.

Broken Bow may see 1-2 inches of snow and 0.03 inches of ice through Friday afternoon. 0.04 inches of ice may accumulate in the Stapleton, Tryon, North Platte and Grant areas.

Heavier snow accumulations through Friday afternoon are forecast for near the South Dakota border with the heaviest amounts of 3-4 inches forecast for the Springview, Butte and O'Neill area.