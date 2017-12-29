MWS encourages people to ring in the New Year indoors

The National Weather Service (NWS) encourages people to ring in the New Years safely indoors and avoid prolonged exposure to the frigid temps that will cover much of Nebraska this weekend. In a message released Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, the NWS listed several winter weather facts and tips for preparedness, including

Quick facts

- Snow can occur at temperatures as high as 46 degrees if conditions are right.

- The record for most snowfall in the lower 48 state in a 24 hour period is 75.8 inches at Silver Lake, Colorado in 1921.

- Blizzards conditions are met when visibility in falling and blowing snow reaches 1/4 miles or less and sustained wind speeds of 35 mph or greater occur for three hours or more.

- As little as 1/16 inch of ice can begin to impact roadways and sidewalks.

- At the wind increase, the body is cooled at at a faster rate. The “wind chill” is a way for meterologists to communicate what the combination of wind and temperature “feels like” to exposed skin.

Preparedness

- A Winter Storm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for significant winter weather and/or blizzard conditions. It’s time to prepare!

- A Winter Storm Warning is issued when a combination of heavy snow, blowing snow and possibly ice mixed with snow is expected to impact the area. It’s time to act!

- A Blizzard Warming is issued when the combination of strong wind, low visibility and heavy snow will significantly impact daily life.