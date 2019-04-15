National Bat Appreciation Day April 17, 2019

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District celebrates National Bat Appreciation Day on April 17, 2019.

"Bats are an important part of our natural world," David Hoover, Kansas City District conservation biologist, said. "They are the only mammals that can truly fly and many species are extremely important to humans as they prey on insects that carry disease or may adversely impact agricultural crops."

Many bat species are in serious decline due to human disturbance of their hibernacula, habitat loss and white-nosed syndrome. The Kansas City District provides important habitat for the numerous bat species found in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska to include the federally-listed endangered gray and Indiana bats and the threatened northern long-eared bat.

Read More at: https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/1815666/corps...