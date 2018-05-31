National Egg Day June 3

Nearly 9 out of 10 Americans like eggs.

To celebrate National Egg Day, June 18, 2018, data researchers at Three Bridges [ www.threebridges.com] asked 1,000 Americans how they like their eggs.

The results of the survey are:

"Scrambled" is the most popular way to eat eggs. Thirty-one percent of those surveyed order scrambled eggs, followed by "over easy" eggs (18 percent) and omelettes (17 percent).

Fifty-one percent of people asked eat eggs two to three times a week. Ten percent eat eggs four to six times per week and six percent eat eggs for breakfast every day.

Thirty-nine percent of people surveyed think ketchup on eggs is gross. One in four think ketchup on eggs is a match made in condiment heaven.