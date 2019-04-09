NDOT advises caution, major winter storm on the way

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared for another spring snow storm which looks to impact a good portion of the state Wednesday through Thursday. Forecasts call for blizzard conditions in western Nebraska with heavy and significant snow, along with high winds. High winds, up to or even greater than 55 mph in some parts of the state, will have significant impact on visibility and high profile vehicles. Workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the storm, which look to impact travel Wednesday and Thursday.

“Nebraska has sustained a long and hard winter. We encountered record flooding just a month ago that impacted much of the state after a historic blizzard. This latest storm looks again to have significant impact on a majority of the state,” NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis said. “As always, drivers are encouraged to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel. Regardless, our crews will be out working to clear roadways as conditions allow in a potential blizzard. With the forecasted snowfall totals coupled with high winds, we urge against all unnecessary travel in the blizzard affected areas. If you must travel during this winter storm, know before you go by checking 511.nebraska.gov for road conditions and closures and always travel well-established routes. Nebraskans continue to demonstrate good common sense in the wake of many of these storms. We thank you all for helping us keep the roadways clear.”

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.

Travelers are also encourage to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker at https://plows.nebraska.gov/index.html where the public will be able to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT snowplows. Please note that weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

Should travel be absolutely necessary, NDOT reminds motorists to be prepared with warm clothing water and food. Be sure to travel on well-established routes and notify someone when you are leaving for your destination. If traveling a distance, a winter weather survival kit is advised with additional basic items. Travelers are advised to not drive faster than conditions allow. Surfaces will be slick under the snow and visibility may be poor. Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

With snowplows out on the roads, travelers are urged to be cautious and courteous to those operating them, making sure to:

· Slow down as you approach plows. They travel slowly, usually 25-30 miles per hour or less.

· Stay well behind plows to give you and them plenty of room. When traveling outside of a business or residential district, it is unlawful to follow a highway maintenance vehicle (snowplow, truck or grader) more closely than 100 feet when it is plowing snow, spreading salt or sand, or displaying a flashing amber or blue light.

· Never pass a plow on the right – snowplows are equipped with “wing plows” which extend beyond the truck itself.

· Know where plows are and actions they may be taking while they plow snow.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank.

For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website, http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.