Neberaska Enviornmental Trust grant applications can be reviewed by public

The Nebraska Environmental Trust entered the 2018 grant cycle Sept. 5, 2017 receiving 112 new applications and 39 carry-over projects requesting a total of $42,320,516 in grants. Last year the Trust received 130 new applications and 52 carry-over projects. The Trust has completed 24 grant cycles and will announce the results of the 25th round of award recommendations in February 2018.

As part of the grant application process, the Trust invites members of the public to review the proposed grants and provide written comments about the projects. A summary of each proposal will be available soon on the Trust’s web site www.environmentaltrust.org. Comments on the grant applications will be accepted until April 4, 2018 at the Nebraska Environmental Trust, 700 S 16th Street, PO Box 94913, Lincoln, NE 68509-4913 or via e-mail to marilyn.tabor@nebraska.gov.

The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided over $275 million in grants to more than 2,000 projects across the state. Anyone – citizens, organizations, communities, farmers and businesses – can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs in Nebraska. The Nebraska Environmental Trust works to preserve, protect and restore our natural resources for future generations.

For more information, you may contact Ms Sheila Johnson at 402- 471-1714.