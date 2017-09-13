Nebraska Archeology event at Custer County Museum in Broken Bow

The Nebraska State Historical Society will celebrate Nebraska Archeology Month with a special presentation at Custer County Museum in Broken Bow, Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.

WHAT: Archeology of the Sandhills and High Plains

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Custer County Museum, 445 S 9th Ave, Broken Bow, NE, 68822

WHO: Free event, open to the public

WHY: State Archeologist Rob Bozell to discuss archeological research being conducted in the Sandhills and High Plains of Nebraska.

The public is encouraged to bring arrowheads and other archeological artifacts to be identified by State Archeologist team.

The event is sponsored by the Nebraska State Historical Society Archeology and Historic Preservation offices.

Nebraska Archeology Month is organized by the Nebraska Association of Professional Archeologists.

For more information, please contact Rob Bozell at rob.bozell@nebraska.gov.