Nebraska High School Coaches Named as National Coach of the Year Finalists and Two Nebraska Prep Coaches to be Inducted into National Hall of Fame
The National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) and the Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) announced the advancement of 14 coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year. The nominations were based on each coach’s career accomplishments through the 2017-18 athletic seasons. Two former Nebraska prep coaches will be honored by being inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame as well.
Jack Tarr, Malcolm - Athletic Director
Jim Hansen, Lincoln Pius X - Boys Assistant Coach
Kevin Scheef, Wahoo - Boys Basketball
Shane Fruit, Ogallala - Boys Cross Country
Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart - Football
Kevin Hubbell, Lincoln East - Girls Assistant Coach
Trudy Samuelson,Malcolm - Girls Basketball
Jeremy Haselhorst, Papillion-La Vista South - Girls Cross Country
Nancy Lockmon, Giltner - Girls Track & Field
Scott Steinbrook, Kearney - Soccer
Terry Graver, Elkhorn South - Softball
Rich Hood III, Omaha Burke - Swimming & Diving
Matt Wiemers, McCook - Tennis
Darcy White, Exeter-Milligan - Volleyball
Dean Boyer, Plainview - Wrestling
Eight finalists from across the nation, in nineteen recognized sports categories will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’s national convention in Bismarck, North Dakota on the evening of June 26, 2019. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in each sports category.
All Nebraska coaches were nominated for this national honor by the Nebraska Coaches Association. The selection is based on career longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.
NATIONAL HALL OF FAME: Coaches Gail Peterson, Crofton and Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic will be inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame at the same NHSACA Convention. Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place on June 25.
