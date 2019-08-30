Nebraska to receive $68 million for road repair

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, announced today the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DoT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will provide Nebraska with $68 million as part of its Emergency Relief Program to repair roads damaged by flooding in March:

“My thanks to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for granting Nebraska critical emergency relief funding. This $68 million will ensure that our state will have the funds it needs for our roads, highways, and bridges after the catastrophic flooding in March. Moreover, Nebraska will receive an additional nearly $2 million to address infrastructure damaged from June flooding and other affected areas. These resources represent a major step toward relief and recovery from this tough year we have had in Nebraska,” Fischer said.

More information from the Department of Transportation: The $68 million represents the amount the Nebraska Department of Transportation is able to obligate over six months as part of the FHWA’s Emergency Relief program. In addition to the $68 million, Nebraska will receive $1.72 million for flooding in June, $69,000 to repair roads on federally owned lands, and $165,000 for affected roads on Native reservations.

In April, Nebraska received $25 million in FHWA Emergency Relief “quick release” funding from the DoT to assist with infrastructure repairs following flooding. Read more on that grant at https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/news?ID=FB260D67-7F46-48...