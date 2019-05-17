Nebraska Resource Guide available for disaster relief

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday, May 22, the release of a consolidated guide for Nebraskans in need of disaster relief resources. The guide was created as a reference for Nebraskans to utilize as a resource based on the state’s experience following historic flooding that devastated many areas of the state in March.

“The Nebraska Disaster Resource Guide was developed with both public and private partners to aid Nebraskans personally recovering from disasters as well as those working to assist them,” Governor Ricketts said. “Navigating government agencies and a wide variety of community partners can seem overwhelming. The guide will help Nebraskans get connected to available resources more quickly.”

The guide provides resource summaries, hotlines, and other contact information for more than two dozen community organizations as well as state and federal agencies involved in recovery assistance. It is available online at https://nema.nebraska.gov/ (search for research guide).

Printed booklets may also be requested by sending an email to nema.jic@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-7421.