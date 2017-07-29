Nebraska State Patrol apprehends suspects in cornfield

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop D – North Platte, supported by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended two people after a search of nearly 24 hours near Overton.

At 1:34 p.m. Thursday, July 27, NSP received information that two people were traveling eastbound on I-80 near Lexington in a stolen vehicle. Troopers located the stolen, green Chevrolet Tahoe near the Overton exit and attempted a traffic stop. At that point the vehicle fled, leading troopers on a pursuit across several county roads, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour. NSP deployed a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle, ending the car pursuit after approximately 36 minutes. The two people in the vehicle then fled on foot into a cornfield.

Troopers from NSP, including the Aviation Support Division and Police Service Dogs, along with deputies from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an exhaustive search of the area. The subjects were spotted at about 9:00 p.m., but a second search yielded nothing and was suspended four hours later.

After spending hours in the cornfield, the subjects were spotted again at 10:40 a.m. Friday and were taken into custody by NSP and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Medina, 24, of Colorado, and Patricia Pacheco, 26, of South Dakota, were transported to Lexington to be medically cleared before being lodged in Dawson County Jail.