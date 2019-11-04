Nebraska Winter Awareness Day Thursday Nov. 7, 2019

While snow may have already fallen across parts of western and north central Nebraska, winter is only just beginning. At the National Weather Service (NWS), we want everyone to be “Weather-Ready” as this winter season begins. All of the NWS offices serving Nebraska, in conjunction with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, aid in this effort by hosting a Winter Weather Awareness Day each year in November. We ask everyone to participate and become more aware this Nov. 7 - Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness Day.

“Last winter showed us how just how extreme and varied the weather and its impacts can be," Ed Townsend, Lead Forecaster at the National Weather Service in North Platte, said. "Outside of far southwest Nebraska, above average snowfall and colder than normal temperatures were seen. Beyond that, last year we saw four major winter storms that included: blizzard conditions, heavy snow, high winds, and flooding. Most notable of all was the March 13th to March 14th storm for its impacts and its variety of hazards. There was heavy rain that led to river and flash flooding across parts of the Sandhills, central, and eastern NE; heavy snow and blizzard conditions in the west; and high winds that eclipsed 70 mph in North Platte and Broken Bow. Whether you are new to Nebraska or a long time resident, it is an excellent time to review your plans."

Individuals, families, businesses, partners, schools, and media are all encouraged to review their winter weather preparedness plans so we can become a “Weather-Ready” nation. Here are two key ideas to keep in mind:

· Car: While carrying a vehicle’s winter storm survival kit is foremost, don’t forget to fully check and winterize your vehicle. Make sure your car is in good running order, especially before a long trip. Ensure your windshield wipers are working, the gas tank is near full to avoid ice in the tank, and, lastly, call 511 for the latest traffic and road conditions.

· Home: Your primary concern is the loss of heat, power and telephone service. Second, the shortage of supplies if conditions were to continue beyond a day. Supplies at hand should include but are not limited to: flashlight and extra batteries; battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio; extra food and water; extra medicine and baby items; first-aid supplies; and heating fuel.