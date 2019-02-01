Nebraskans rooting for Rams in Super Bowl LIII

According to Sports Illustrated and PCMag, the majority of Nebraskans interested in the Super Bowl will be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. Sixty-four percent of Nebraskans said they will be pulling for the Rams and 27 percent said the Patriots.

According to the survey by Sports Illustrated and PCMag, more states are rooting for the Rams. The Rams have 22 of the 50 states in their corner with the Patriots having 15. Thirteen states are reportedly not rooting for either team. The District of Columbia is in the Patriots camp.

Nebraska’s neighbors are reportedly rooting for the Rams or not interested.

Nebraska - Rams

Kansas - Neither

Missouri - Neither

Iowa - Rams

Minnesota - Neither

North Dakota - Rams

South Dakota - Neither

Wyoming - Tie

Colorado - Rams

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams face off in Super Bowl LIII Sunday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. (Central) at Mecedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

According to google.com, the national anthem is to be performed by Gladys Knight. The halftime show is Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.