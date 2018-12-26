Nebraskans urged to prepare for winter driving conditions

As another round of winter weather has prompted storm warnings and advisories across the state, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are urging motorists to be prepared.

“This storm is expected to potentially bring up to a foot of snow in some areas of Nebraska,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “It’s important that people finishing their holiday travel are prepared for winter driving conditions and drive safely.”

Travelers are urged to check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or on Nebraska 511’s smartphone app.

“With holiday travel on all our minds, we encourage our fellow Nebraskans to be fully informed about the weather and travel conditions, NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis said. “We recommend travelers keep tabs on the weather and take every precaution to keep themselves safe and always remember to buckle up.”

NDOT workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions firsthand. NDOT has more than 630 snow plows and 1,000 team members prepared to handle snow removal across the state. The NDOT State Operations Center is staffed during any winter weather event to help keep Nebraska 511 up to date and provide assistance to crews in the field.

State Troopers will be also be on the road to assist drivers if necessary. Anyone who becomes stranded can call *55 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. Call 911 for any emergency.

Additionally, motorists will likely encounter snowplows while driving. NDOT urges drivers to not crowd the plow and keep plenty of distance for all workers to do their job clearing the road.

Motorists should avoid distractions while driving, increase following distance, never drive faster than conditions allow, and always buckle-up. NSP and NDOT also recommend keeping a winter survival kit in the vehicle to use in the event travelers become stranded.