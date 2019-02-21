NET to broadcast State High School Basketball Championships in March

Viewers across Nebraska can join the action of the 2019 NSAA State High School Basketball Championships when NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR Stations, broadcasts the finals live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena on two consecutive Saturdays, March 2 and 9.

Girls basketball finals air March 2. Larry Punteney will call the play-by-play action alongside color analyst Trudi Nolin and sideline reporter Andy Kendeigh.

Coverage of the boys championships is March 9, with Punteney once again calling the play-by-play action. Former Husker Andy Markowski will serve as color analyst, and Kendeigh will report from the sidelines.

The schedule for both days includes:

- Class C1: 9 a.m.

- Class D1: 11 a.m.

- Class B: 1 p.m.

- Class C2: 4:30 p.m.

- Class A: 6:30 p.m.

- Class D2: 8:30 p.m.

Coverage of this annual sporting event is provided by NET Sports, Nebraska’s Home for Sports, in cooperation with the Nebraska School Activities Association.

All championships will be streamed live at netNebraska.org and on the NET Nebraska App.