New BB police officer sworn in, Council approves water superintendent to contract with Mason City

The Broken Bow City Council met Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m.

City Attorney Jason White administered the oath of Office for new Police Officer, Christopher Anderson.

In other news the council went into closed session.

After closed session the council voted to grant permission to the Water/Sewer Superintendent to contract with the Village of Mason City to do water work.

