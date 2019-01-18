Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Custer County Chief
weather
Home
Forms
News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Videos
Games
Community
Callaway, NE
Chamber of Commerce
Community of Arnold
Custer County Courthouse
Custer County Foundation
Custer Economic Development Corp.
Police Department
Arcadia Schools
Arnold Schools
Broken Bow Schools
Anselmo-Merna Schools
Callaway Schools
City of Broken Bow
Loup Schools
Mullen Schools
Sandhill Schools
Sargent Schools
Trending Now
New BBPD officer sworn in Tuesday (012219)
Winter Weather Advisory for Friday, Jan 18, 2019
Broken Bow not on list of Shopko closures, Ord is (1/16/19)
You are here
Home
» New BBPD officer sworn in Tuesday (012219)
New BBPD officer sworn in Tuesday (012219)
Staff Writer
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular Stories
New BB police officer sworn in, Council approves water superintendent to contract with Mason City
USDA to reopen all FSA offices for most services during government shutdown
New BBPD officer sworn in Tuesday (012219)
Photos of Anselmo-Merna Hosting SEM Jan. 15
Broken Bow Boys host Minden in Round 1 of the SWC Tournament
View More
Upcoming Events
Chief Elected Official Board and Greater Nebraska Workforce Development Board Meeting
Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 1:00pm
City of Broken Bow Board of Public Works Meeting
Monday, January 28, 2019 - 12:30pm
Custer County Board of Supervisors Meeting
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 9:00am
Custer Public Power District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting
Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 10:00am
Broken Bow Park Board Meeting
Monday, February 4, 2019 - 5:00pm
View More
Poll
What is your New Year's Resolution?
Choices
Spend more time with family and friends
Drink less alcohol and/or stop smoking
Change jobs
Read more and/or learn a new skill or hobby
Save more money and spend less
Lose weight and/or exercise more
Eat more healthy foods and/or cut back on junk food/snacks
Other
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
CC Ag Society Winter Ball
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2019 Custer County Chief | 305 South 10th Avenue | Broken Bow, NE 68822 | (308) 872-2471
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Custer County Chief.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here