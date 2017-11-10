New CEO named for Melham Medical Center

Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center is pleased to announce Veronica Schmidt has accpted the CEO position at the hosptial.

Current CEO Michael Steckler will retire Jan. 15, 2018, after being in the position for 32 years.

Schmidt brings with her 22 years of diverse healthcare experience. She has spent her career in critical access hospitals and rural communities. She began he healthcare career in social services. Following this role, she progressed through a variety of positions in health care which most recently culminated in serving six years as a CEO at a critical access hospital. She has a proven track record of leading and engaging in a variety of community activities. Schmidt looks forward to working with and serving those who live in Custer County.

Schmidt has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Dakota and a Master's Degree in Social Work and Business Administration from the University of South Dakota.

Schmidt will start at Melham Medical Center Jan. 15, 2018.