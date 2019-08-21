New grievance filed against Jon Berghorst, Mayor of Broken Bow

Another grievance has been filed against Jon Berghorst, the mayor of Broken Bow.

Jeremy Tarr, Electric Superintendent, filed a grievance today (Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2019).

In documents the Chief obtained from the City of Broken Bow as allowed by public information statutes, Tarr states the nature of the grievance as “Safety, Hostile/Bullying working environment, Mayor directing me to not perform my job responsibilities and requirements according to my job description, and the Mayor Micromanaging and making decisions that are not a Mayor’s to make.”

In the grievance, Tarr states that codes of "Ethics, Safety and Health, Job Description/Position Profiles & Compensation of Appointed Officials/Employees” are alleged to have been violated.

This is the third grievance filed against Berghorst this year. In April, 2019, two Broken Bow police officers filed two separate grievances. Berghorst was elected Mayor in November, 2018.

