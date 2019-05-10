New restrooms for Fairgrounds; Rotary donates for flag

The Custer County Ag Society received over $900 from the Broken Bow Area Rotary Thursday evening May 9, 2019. Trish McCarron and Janet Loughran with the Rotary, presented a check for $943.40 to the Ag Society Board to cover the cost of a second flag for the new flag pole at the Fairgrounds.

The board voted to proceed with building new restrooms in the fairground’s park, approving a bid from Berggren Home Buildings. The board reports they have $58,628.50 collected towards the $62,200 cost of the construction. Only $3,571.50 remains.

Event Coordinator Michelle Nelson reported the Ag Society received a $30,000 grant from Custer County Tourism to be applied to the construction of the restroom. That amount ins included in the $58,628.50 as well as a $2,500 grant from Farm Credit Services of America.

Nelson reported additional grants received from Custer County Tourism include $5,000 towards a replay screen and $5,000 towards advertising for Mid-States.

Ira Spanel was appointed by board president Kent Nelson to fill the position left vacant by Scott Reynolds resignation. The board approved the appointment.

The board is in the process of reviewing and approving applications for AkSARBEN Farm Family awards. The awards will be presented at the Winter Ball, not during the Custer County Fair as has been done in the past. The 2020 Winter Ball is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020.