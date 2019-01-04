No decision yet in motion for new trial

As of 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, no decision had yet been filed by Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes on the motion for a new trial in Christensen v. Sherbeck and Christensen v. Broken Bow Public Schools.

On Thursday, attorney James Duncan argued for the plaintiffs for a new trial while defense attorneys Daniel Placzek for Sherbeck and Matthew Reilly for Broken Bow Public Schools argued against.

Later in the day, a journal entry was filed by the court which outlined the jury trial that took place Dec. 4-Dec 13 in Custer County District Court and stated the verdict. However, no ruling on the motion for a new trial had been filed as of 9 a.m. this morning (Friday 1/4/19).