Nominations sought for Outstanding Nebraska volunteers

The Governor’s Office, along with ServeNebraska, is seeking nominations for the Step Forward Awards.

As the most prestigious awards offered to volunteers in Nebraska, the Step Forward Awards serve to honor those volunteers who have worked to make their community a stronger place. Finalists and award recipients will be hand-selected by Governor Pete Ricketts. Businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations are asked to submit the name of individuals whose efforts are worthy of this recognition. Applications will close Aug. 30.

Nomination categories include:

· Adult Volunteer (age 19 and over)

· Youth Volunteer (age 18 and under)

· Senior Volunteer (age 65 and over)

· Volunteer Group

· Corporate Community Volunteer

· National Service Volunteer (AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, or VISTA)

· Veteran Volunteer

· Disaster Volunteer (individual or group)

· Community Media Partner

· Lifetime Achievement.

“Every day, volunteers across Nebraska step forward, going the extra mile by providing essential services or meeting critical needs in their communities,” Cathleen Plager, executive director of ServeNebraska, said. “The Step Forward Awards provides an opportunity to recognize these individuals or groups for their time, dedication, and work in service to others.”

ServeNebraska is governed by a 17-member, bi-partisan board appointed by the governor. ServeNebraska’s mission is to mobilize Nebraskans to strengthen their communities through collaboration, volunteering, and national service. ServeNebraska oversees AmeriCorps programming, hosts the state’s most prestigious volunteer awards, and provides training and technical assistance to program staff throughout Nebraska. To learn more, visit www.Serve.Nebraska.gov.