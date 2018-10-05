Non-partisan results from May 15, 2018 Custer County Primary

In non-partisan races in the May 15, 2018 Custer County Primary election:

For the Legislature District 36, Matt Williams garnered 1,407 votes (98.12) for re-election. There were 27 write-in votes (1.88 percent).

For Board of Education #7, Robin R. Stevens received 1,271 votes (99.37 percent) with write-ins getting eight votes (0.63 percent).

For the Arnold Hospital, voters could vote for three, though there was only one name on the ballot. Gary Larreau received 156 votes (72.90 percent) with write-ins receiving 58 (27.10 percent).

For the Callaway Hospital, voters were to vote for two. Mary Ross and Mark Kimball were the top vote-getters. Ross received 193 (43.18 percent) and Kimball 191 (42.73 percent). Dan Lewandowski received 63 votes (14.09 percent).

For the Gothenburg Hospital, voters could vote for two. David Jobman received 10 votes (55.56 percent) and Ryan O’Hare received 8 (44.44 percent).