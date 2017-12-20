Nordin sentenced to 60-70 years in Valley County District Court

Today (Dec. 20, 2017) in Valley County District Court (Ord, Neb.) Jocelyn Nordin, age 26, was sentenced by District Judge Karin Noakes to no less than 60 years and no more than 70 years for child abuse. Nordin will have to serve another 29 years before being eligible for parole and 34 years for mandatory discharge.



The charges against Nordin resulted from an investigation by the Valley County Sheriff of injuries her baby sustained that ultimately led to the infant’s death. On May 2, 2016, Nordin called 911 reporting that her infant was not breathing. When the Valley County Sheriff investigated the injuries, they were consistent with child abuse. In addition, when Nordin was interviewed, she confessed to shaking the child and dropping her twice.



Assistant Attorneys General Mike Guinan and Sandy Allen prosecuted the case.