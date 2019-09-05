NSP finds more than 30 pounds of marijuana, THC, pills on I-80

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people during multiple drug seizures Tuesday on Interstate 80 near York and North Platte. The traffic stops led to the seizure of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, and controlled pills.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder speeding near York at mile marker 353. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found approximately 18 pounds of marijuana as well as 800 THC vape cartridges. The driver, Aaron Braun, 26, of Madison, Wisc., and passenger, Kristofor Cooks, 27, of Fitchburg, Wisc. were both arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both were lodged in York County Jail.

At approximately 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, another trooper observed a Ford F-250 with a license plate violation traveling eastbound near North Platte at mile marker 173. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 14 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple types of controlled pills. The driver, Keith Cerney, 32, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.