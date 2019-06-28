NSP honors Trooper Jerry Smith

Troopers from around the state of Nebraska and law enforcement officers from around the nation gathered in Scottsbluff June 27 to honor the life and service of Trooper Jerry L. Smith Jr. #373, who gave his life in the line of duty June 20, 2019.

“Trooper Jerry Smith was the best of us,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “His entire adult life was dedicated to serving the public. Jerry’s legacy of service set the standard for all Nebraska State Troopers. We will always remember him and forever strive to live up to the exemplary model he left for us.”

Trooper Smith lost his life in a traffic crash on Highway 26 near Bridgeport on June 20, when another driver struck another vehicle, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with Trooper Smith’s unit.

Trooper Smith joined the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) in 2014 as part of the 56th Basic Recruit Class, graduating on May 1, 2015. His entire career with NSP was spent serving the Panhandle, stationed in Scottsbluff with Troop E. Prior to his service with NSP, Smith served in the United States Army from 1986 to 2011, receiving numerous honors and commendations including a Bronze Star for his service during two tours of combat in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Trooper Smith is survived by his wife, Karin Smith; son, daughter-in-law, and their children James and Christine Smith and Raige Angelina and Jaxson Zeus; son Scott Smith; daughter Mechelle Smith; mother-in-law Henriette Pick; aunt Shirley Howard; and numerous fellow officers in the law enforcement community.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around Nebraska and the entire nation attended today’s service. An estimated 500 people attended the service, with hundreds more lining the streets of Scottsbluff during the procession before the service. The Nebraska State Patrol wishes to extend gratitude to all who have sent support and asks that the entire state continue to keep Trooper Smith’s family in your thoughts and prayers.