NSP investigating fatal Kearney County crash
Friday, September 6, 2019
GRAND ISLAND, NEB.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 6 in Kearney County that has claimed the life of a Hastings man.
At approximately 9 a.m. Thursday,Sept. 5, 2019, troopers were dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 about one mile east of Heartwell. A semi, driven by Luke Brown, 41, of Cozad, was traveling westbound when it struck the rear of a westbound tractor, driven by Michael Duca, 49, of Hastings.
The crash caused the tractor, which was pulling a shredder, to enter the ditch and roll. Duca was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where he was pronounced deceased.
Brown was not injured in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Category: