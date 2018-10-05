NSP launches 'Click It or Ticket' Campaign for Memorial Day

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be on the lookout for seatbelt violations and other signs of dangerous driving for the two weeks surrounding Memorial Day.

The “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign coincides with efforts from other law enforcement agencies around Nebraska, and many more participants around the country. The campaign will run from Monday, May 21, through Sunday, June 3.

“Seatbelt use is a proven way to increase your odds of survival in the event of a crash,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said. “We’re proud to join our colleagues around the country in spreading that message through active enforcement of seatbelt laws.”

This effort will include troopers in all NSP Troop Areas, spanning border to border in Nebraska.

The enforcement effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $28,830 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.