NSP urges preparedness for dangerous winter storm

As Nebraskans continue to deal with the aftermath of the last major winter storm, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is urging preparedness for another dangerous winter storm projected to impact the state Wednesday and Thursday.

“We may have turned the page to spring across most of the state, but this storm is expected to pack a major winter punch over the next couple days,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “Being properly prepared can save lives in a situation like this.”

The National Weather Service is projecting as many as 18 to 24 inches of snow in portions of north-central Nebraska. With winds in excess of 50 miles per hour, blizzard conditions are expected to impact a large portion of central to western Nebraska.

Motorists are encouraged to stay up to date on forecasts and conditions during the storm and to plan ahead as travel may become difficult or impossible in some areas. Nebraska 511 is the best resource to monitor road conditions and closures. Motorists can also view real time conditions with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Plow Tracker system.

Troopers will be on the road to assist any driver who needs help. Anyone in need of assistance can call *55 from a cell phone to reach the NSP Highway Helpline to speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.

“During last month’s major blizzard in the Panhandle, people were prepared and stayed off the roads for the most part,” Colonel Bolduc said. “We ask that people do the same with this dangerous storm and only travel when necessary and safe to do so.”

Drivers are urged to maintain a winter weather survival kit in their vehicle with necessities in case they become stranded at any point of travel during the storm. More information on winter driving safety can be found online at https://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/