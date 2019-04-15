Officer-involved shooting in Sheridan County

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Rushville.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an assault at 303 Chamberlain in Rushville. Upon arriving at the house, deputies found a victim with a broken arm.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect, Clarence Leading Fighter, 32, was located at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 606 Church Street in Rushville. At approximately 11:07 a.m. an incident occurred in which the suspect was shot by a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputy. The suspect has since passed away as a result of the injuries.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP investigate the shooting. Initial investigation indicates the deputy used deadly force to protect himself and the parishioners from potential serious harm. Nebraska State Law requires a grand jury to convene as well.