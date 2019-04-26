One Box Convention Center presents more than $7,400 to Foundation

Craig Safranek and Julie Hueftle of the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow presented a $7,408.50 check to the Custer County Foundation Monday, April 29. The money was raised through Karaoke for a Cause, a fund raiser for flood relief held at the One Box Convention Center April 26.

Read more about it in the April 25, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.

